MMA fighter appears in B.C. court on assault, driving charges

Photo: Screengrab A vehicle crashing into the Aldergrove Community Policing office.

A former mixed martial arts fighter appears in Surrey Provincial Court April 12 to face allegations from an Aldergrove incident where a woman was dragged by a vehicle.

Kultar Singh Gill is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm to a woman, aggravated assault of that woman and two counts of failing to stop his vehicle.

Strangers rushed to help the woman after the Oct. 29, 2023 incident. Just before 8:30 p.m. that Sunday, Langley RCMP were notified about a vehicle crashing into the Aldergrove Community Policing Station.

Cpl. Craig van Herk said several witnesses at the scene were assisting a female occupant “out of a vehicle” after the driver collided a car into a building.

A video that circulated on social media showed a moving vehicle with the driver’s side door open. In the video, the driver appears to be holding onto a woman who is being dragged outside the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital while the driver fled on foot but was later arrested for impaired driving.

Police learned that the incident allegedly began further east on Fraser Highway before the vehicle crashed into the building at 26970 Fraser Highway.

Gill was released from custody Feb. 28 with a $400,000 surety supported by four people.