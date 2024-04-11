Scammers impersonating officers to steal from seniors: New Westminster, B.C., police

Photo: The Canadian Press Credit cards are displayed in Montreal, Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Police in New Westminster are warning residents of a sophisticated scam, in which criminals allegedly pose as police officers from their department to con a senior. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A recent scam where people impersonated officers to rob a senior has prompted a warning from police in New Westminster, B.C., east of Vancouver.

A statement from the department says several people posing as police spoke to a senior at her home, convincing her to hand over her credit and debit cards.

The cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases.

Police say they are conducting interviews and sourcing CCTV footage to find the suspects.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver says it's deplorable that such criminals are taking advantage of vulnerable people and their trust in police to rob someone who badly needs their savings and pensions.

Police are asking people to warn their friends and families about such a scam, and say residents can confirm the legitimacy of officers at their door by calling 911.