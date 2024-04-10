Man reaching for fried chicken crashes car near Rossland

Photo: Flickr - Neil Conway

A man crashed his vehicle near Rossland on the weekend after he lost control while reaching for a piece of fried chicken.

In a press release, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP says police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the Nancy Green Junction at about 3 p.m. on April 7.

The man was uninjured in the crash, but his vehicle sustained serious front-end damage after colliding with a concrete barrier and it needed to be towed from the scene.

But Sgt. Wicentowich says the driver told officers he had veered into the barrier while reaching for a piece of fried chicken.

“This bite of chicken could have been deadly,” Sgt. Wicentowich said.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of fatal incidents on our highways in B.C. Please stay focused on driving and leave the chicken dinner at home.”

The man's insurance had expired, and he was issued a $598 fine.