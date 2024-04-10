B.C. man acquitted in red light crash that killed baby

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Seyed Ramin Moshfeghi Zadeh wore a hoody and covered his face with sunglasses and a face mask as he left court April 3.

A B.C. man involved in a 2021 Vancouver crash that left a 23-month-old girl dead and her father severely injured has been acquitted.

After the crash, Seyed Ramin Moshfeghi Zadeh was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. His trial, which began April 2, 2024, was heard before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Katherine Denhoff began.



Defence lawyer Robert Dick said Moshfeghi Zadeh was relieved at the decision and extended their compassion to the family.

"No parent should have to go through this," he said. "It has weighed heavily on everyone's mind including my client's."

According to Dick, the judge said the case ended in an acquittal due to a lack of evidence showing criminal intent.

Crown prosecutor Brent Anderson concluded his case April 3 leaving Dick to consult with his client overnight to see if they would be calling any evidence.

Ultimately, Dick told Denhoff April 4 that he would not be calling evidence. Dick and Crown prosecutors then prepared their arguments for the April 9 appearance.

While Denhoff had earlier said she would reserve judgment in the case, she made her decision that day.

In a joint Crown and defence admissions of fact, Moshfeghi Zadeh admitted he was driving a black Ford Escape that entered the downtown Vancouver intersection of Hornby and Smithe streets against a red light on July 6, 2021.

It was further admitted Zadeh's vehicle hit a McLaren sports car and rolled over while a man was on one corner holding his daughter.

“The Ford Escape struck the baby,” Anderson said in the admissions. “Her death was caused by the impact.”

He noted Moshfeghi Zadeh was a novice driver.

The court heard the light had been red for more than 20 seconds before the collision.