BC Interior ambulance stations shift to new staffing models

Photo: Colin Dacre

Twenty-one ambulance stations in the B.C. Interior have shifted to a new staffing model aimed at improving the reliability and responsiveness of local paramedics. Changes were made on April 1 at a total of 60 rural and remote ambulance stations across the province, the government announced Wednesday.

“Since 2017, our government has supported BCEHS’s work to significantly improve paramedic staffing and strengthen and transform ambulance service throughout the province,” said Adrian Dix, minister of health.

Dix says the new delivery models should provide more equitable access to care for people living outside large cities and better compensation for rural paramedics.

“I commend the continued collaboration by BCEHS and CUPE 873 to make things better for paramedics who provide valuable, essential health care service to people in B.C.,” Dix said.

Twenty-one communities in the Interior Health region have transitioned from the “scheduled on-call” (SOC) model to one of three new models.

Eight communities including Alexis Creek, Clinton, Fruitvale, Logan Lake, Lumby, Midway, Rossland and Salmo were upgraded to the 24/7 full-time “alpha” model. Under this model, each station has eight full-time positions, with paramedics in the station 24 hours a day. Compared to the previous model, this means that there will be paramedics in the station on duty three times more than with the on-call model that had paramedics at the station 8 hours a day, and 16 hours on call.

Eight communities, including Anahim Lake, Lytton, Elkford, Greenwood, Kaslo, New Denver, Riondel and Winlaw upgraded to a new “mix shift” staffing model. The mix shift model has staff on duty in the station twice as often as they did with the on-call model, with 16 hours in station on duty and 8 hours on call (pager) at night.

Five communities — Seton Portage, Gold Bridge, Blue River, Edgewood and Field — are benefiting from new full-time paramedic unit chiefs to provide support to on-call paramedic staffing in these communities. The on-call “kilo” model in these stations offers more flexible staffing options to maximize local recruitment. It also leverages the latest collective agreement with paramedics, which increased the on-call rate from $2 per hour to $12 per hour.

“In our many discussions with community leaders in these rural and remote communities, we heard how critically important paramedic services are to them,” said Leanne Heppell, BCEHS’s chief ambulance officer.

“These improved paramedic staffing models and the increase in full-time and regular part-time positions together with the changes we are making to enhance community paramedicine services are an exciting investment in the health and well-being of our patients in rural and remote British Columbia.”

Changes have also been made to the community paramedic positions. At least 55 stand-alone positions will focus on delivering community-based care and outreach services. Unlike the previous scheduled on-call model, these roles are no longer automatically integrated into the 911 emergency response. They will, however, respond to potentially life-threatening 911 calls if they are the nearest available unit, along with regular ambulance resources providing support.

While the staffing model conversions are complete as of April 1, 2024, the job competition and recruitment process for the new positions is ongoing. Many of the new shifts are currently being filled by existing staff working backfill to fill the new roles.