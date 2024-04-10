B.C. HVAC company suspended from door-to-door sales

Photo: Handout photo. Contractors working on a gas furnace.

Consumer Protection BC has suspended heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company Efficiency Solutions Comfort Services Inc. from door-to-door sales for failing to disclose the total price in their contracts.

Disclosing the total price, plus any interest, is one of the contract requirements for any business selling door-to-door in the province, the consumer transactions watchdog stated April 10.

Consumer Protection BC says “clear pricing information is especially important when some contracts for HVAC equipment include costly financing agreements with interest charges that span over a decade.”

“When someone unexpectedly comes to your home to sell you something, it can create a high-pressure environment,” said Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith, the regulator’s spokesperson.

“You should not have to perform a series of calculations to know what you’re ultimately being charged. That’s why these laws exist.”

Efficiency Solutions Comfort Services Inc. was fined $4,500 and may not conduct door-to-door sales until July 3, 2024.

Consumer Protection BC regulates consumer contracts, credit reporting, gift cards and ticket sales in a wide range of industries such as home inspectors, debt collectors and repayment agents, payday lenders, telemarketing and travel agencies.

The agency suggests consumers consider these tips to protect themselves: