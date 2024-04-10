Summit Lake PG LNG Project enters public comment period

Photo: Glacier Media. JX LNG Canada is seeking public input in a project to move liquid natural gas on rail cars like these from a plant proposed to be built near Summit Lake, north of Prince George, to the port at Prince Rupert.

A public comment period has opened for a liquefied natural gas plant proposed for a site about 30 kilometres north of Prince George.

Known as the Summit Lake PG LNG Project, it was first announced in February.

JX LNG Canada is seeking go-ahead from B.C. Environmental Assessment Office and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to build the plant at a site known as the Hart Industrial about 11 kilometres south of Summit Lake.

The agencies jointly opened a comment period on April 2 and it runs until May 2.

According to an initial project description, the plant would occupy about 250 hectares and produce up to 2.7 million tonnes per year of the product and have it shipped by rail to Prince Rupert in special ISO containers for export to Asia.

It would rely on the nearby Enbridge Westcoast Pipeline for feedstock via a two-kilometre pipeline that would be constructed as part of the project. A six-kilometre powerline would also be put in place to connect to BC Hydro's Salmon Valley substation.

JX LNG Canada, is an Alberta-based subsidiary of Changchun Jixing New Energy Ltd., which is involved in the LNG and compressed natural gas sector in northeastern China.

More information and portals to provide comments on the agencies' respective websites: BC EPIC and IAAC.