VicPD investigate fatal late-night stabbing on Douglas Street

Victoria police are investigating in the parking lot of an outdoor shopping plaza on Douglas Street after a fatal stabbing just before midnight on Tuesday.

Forensic investigators have set up markers and police tape this morning outside a couple of businesses in the Douglas Centre in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find one man suffering from stab wounds, said police.

Officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to the victim, “but he succumbed to his injuries,” said police.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.

Investigators say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no ongoing risk to community safety.