B.C. makes it easier to salvage timber damaged by wildfires

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The B.C. government says it's making it easier for forestry companies to salvage timber damaged by wildfires.

Sustainable Forestry Innovation Minister Andrew Mercier says in a statement that changes to the price of fees for harvesting timber on Crown land make salvage "more economic," and will speed up forest regeneration.

The province says the changes to a document called the Interior Appraisal Manual that sets out timber pricing and procedures became effective April 1.

It says B.C. has issued salvage cutting permits for almost 1.4 million cubic metres of wildfire-damaged wood, the equivalent of 28,000 logging truck loads, after last year's record-breaking fire season.

Other changes to the manual increase flexibility and streamline the salvaging process, the province says.

The province also says it has convened a committee of government, forestry industry and First Nations leaders to look at ways to better salvage damaged timber.