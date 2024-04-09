Savages clubhouse for sale after January search by police

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Police execute a search warrant at Savages Motorcycle Club on Spencer Road on Jan. 31.

The Savages motorcycle club’s headquarters in Langford is on the market for almost $1.5 million, two months after a police search of the premises.

The single-storey clubhouse building and property at 2775 Spencer Rd. is advertised as a “prime opportunity for savvy investors and business owners,” with a 1,456-square-foot building and fenced, gated 7,400-square-foot lot.

The listing says the “strategically located” building features a practical layout and ample parking.

The clubhouse was one of nine properties and three vehicles searched Jan. 31 in a multi-jurisdiction operation, leading to the seizure of numerous drugs, including about 450 grams of fentanyl.

The B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which targets gangs, has said the Savages are known to be a support club for the Hells Angels.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar said West Shore RCMP believe their investigation “had something to do with” the fact the clubhouse is now for sale.

At the time of the police search, Saggar said it was possible an application would be made to the province’s Civil Forfeiture Office to take over the property, but that would depend on how the case played out in court and if a judge agreed with the application.

Forty officers officers from West Shore RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, the Victoria Police Strike Force and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit conducted the January searches after a months-long investigation.

Doing all the searches in the same time frame was a strategic measure to preserve evidence, Saggar said.

“We believe that there was a connection between the properties so we had to make sure that we did it all on the same day.”

Also seized were 200 grams of psilocybin, smaller amounts of powdered and crack cocaine, hundreds of various pills, an SKS rifle, a prohibited handgun and just over $46,000 in cash.