Are your backyard chickens, bees registered in case of fire, flood, disease?

Do you have backyard chickens or bees? How about a yak or water buffalo?

Are they registered with the province in case of fire or flood?

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is trying to get the word out about the Premises ID program, which keeps track of livestock across B.C. It’s not just for farmers and ranchers.

“Whether you’re a commercial operator, what’s often referred to as small lot or a hobby farmer, or even somebody with pets. We encourage all of those folks to register in the system,” says Graham Knox, director of emergency management, with BC Agriculture and Food. “

The program was originally introduced in 2005 as a voluntary program. It is now mandatory, as of July 2022 and includes bee keepers. In its inception the focus was on helping to prevent the spread of animal diseases.

“In order to stop the disease from spreading and get it under control as quickly as possible, having animals registered allows us to find where animals went, where they came from, get information out to animal owners either province-wide or in a particular area,” said Graham.

Important resource for emergency management

He says it’s also an important resource when disaster hits, like during wildfires. The ministry can share the Premises ID information with emergency management partners like the BC Wildfire Service, local governments and First Nations.

“Say, for instance the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has a wildfire moving towards their community and they’re starting to look at evacuation alert and order areas. If they have this information, they can look up and see OK we have approximately have 100 premises in this area we’re considering putting under an evacuation alert.

“We can see that the maximum number of livestock registered in the system is 10,000 animals. You can tell what type they are. Then that can help that local authority determine the timing of when to put that alert on.”

In cases of hobby animals and pets it can help with the planning of emergency support services for evacuated community members who may show up with “their backyard chickens, their pet alpaca.”

Knox points out that in some cases, those local authorities will allow people into evacuation order areas temporarily to feed livestock. If you are not registered, you might not get back in.

“Agriculturalists can request a temporary access permit from their local government of jurisdiction,” said Knox. “Some of the local authorities now will ask and say do you have a Premises ID number, and that’s one of their requirements before issuing a temporary access pass.”

Registration is free

It’s free to register under the program. Knox says it takes about 10-15 minutes to fill out the forms through the online portal.

The list of animals that must be registered under the regulation includes:

Alpacas

Bees

Bison

Cervid (e.g. farmed deer)

Cattle

Donkeys

Doves

Ducks

Fowl (quail, peafowl, pheasants,

guinea fowl and pigeons)

Fur-bearing animals (chinchilla, fox)

Geese

Goats

Horses

Llamas

Mules

Poultry (broilers, pullets, layers,

turkeys, exhibition breeds)

Rabbits

Ratites (Emu/Ostrich)

Sheep

Swine

(pigs, hogs, miniature pigs)

Vicuna

Water Buffalo

Wild boars

Yaks

Over six million animals are currently registered with the Premises ID program. That includes approximately 1.8 million beef cattle, 46,000 dairy cattle, 44,000 pigs and 1.06 million chickens. Bees are registered on a per hive basis.

Beyond farms and ranches, premises tracked also includes abattoirs, feedlots, processing facilities and petting zoos. Details and registration forms for the Premises ID program are available here.