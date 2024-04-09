Firearms investigation in Delta leads to criminal charges

Photo: CBSA Photo A Delta man is facing 18 firearms and weapons-related charges following a criminal investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

In a news release on Tuesday morning, the CBSA announced that Bryce Cameron McDonald has been charged following an investigation opened earlier this month in relation to the improper importation of firearm parts.

The CBSA says that on March 16 investigators executed a search warrant at McDonald’s residence with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Emergency Response Team. During the execution of the warrant, the accused was arrested and released pending further investigation and several prohibited items were seized, including: five firearms, eight, over-capacity magazines, two auto sears (a device used to convert pistols into fully automatic firearms), and one brass knuckle knife.

The charges include:

*five counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

*two counts of possession of a prohibited device without a licence

*one count of possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence

*five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

*two counts of possession of a prohibited device contrary to a prohibition order

*one count of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

*one count of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

The CBSA says that following the arrest, McDonald was granted bail. His next scheduled court appearance is April 12.

“The Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section in Vancouver has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring forward the 18 criminal charges announced today,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region. “Their work has removed prohibited firearms and parts from our streets and is helping to combat violent crime in our communities.”