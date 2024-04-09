Family of 6 missing from Alberta could be in southern BC

A family of 6 missing from a community south of Edmonton might be in southern B.C.

RCMP in Rimbey, Alberta are asking for public help to find Winnie Mani, 39, and her five children, aged 13 to 24, who lived in the community of Meridian Beach, in Ponoka Country.

While Winnie last spoke on the phone with relatives on April 3rd, the RCMP says the whereabouts of the mother and her children has not been confirmed since mid-March.

Even more troubling, the Calgary Police Service found a black Dodge Durango registered to the woman abandoned in a parking lot in southeast Calgary on March 24. The parking lot in near the Bow Habitat Station.

Rimbey RCMP are concerned for the family’s well-being and Mounties believe the Mani’s may be somewhere in southern British Columbia.

Here are the descriptions of the mission family members:

Winnie, the mother of the children is described as:

39-years-old

Female

5 feet 3 inches tall

175 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Liliane is described as:

24-years-old

Female

4 feet 9 inches tall

115 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Debra is described as:

18-years-old

Female

5 feet 2 inches tall

120 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Israel is described as:

15-years-old

Male

5 feet 6 inches tall

120 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Samuel is described as:

14-years-old

Male

4 feet 7 inches tall

100 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Gabriel is described as:

13-years-old

Male

3 feet 9 inches tall

78 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Anyone with information should contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.