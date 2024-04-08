Kootenay man sentenced to 6.5 years for beating death of senior

Photo: Google Maps Trail, B.C.

A Trail, B.C. man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter after setting his father’s house ablaze and kicking a 78-year-old senior to death in the summer of 2017.

Initially charged with second-degree murder, Joel Aaron Thomas Anderson was later sentenced for manslaughter when BC Supreme Court Justice David Crossin found Anderson fell short of possessing the required intent for murder.

While under the influence of methamphetamine and auditory delusions, Joel Aaron Thomas Anderson, 25, walked to his father’s house, setting it on fire in the early morning hours of August 22, 2017, according to a BC Supreme Court decision.

Moments later while walking down the street, in a spur-of-the-moment and unprovoked attack, Anderson threw 78-year-old Harold Paddock to the ground as he was travelling with a walker. Anderson stomped on Paddock’s head, kicking him with steel-toed boots.

The older man was left lying unconscious in the street. Anderson carried out another assault, hitting a man with a coffee pot, before being arrested while wandering the streets of Trail.

Tragically, Paddock never regained consciousness, dying one month later.

Anderson pled guilty to the arson and was sentenced separately to three years in prison for that incident. Additionally, there is some video footage of the attack.

“The attack was deliberate and severe. Mr. Paddock was kicked with steel toe boots,” notes Justice Crossin in his decision from March 26. “It was unprovoked against a man prone, unprotected, and helpless.”

“That said Mr. Anderson was clearly not operating within the boundaries of rational thought. Given his upbringing it might be said it was practically preordained that his life would culminate in this kind of event.”

The accused has a long-standing criminal history, including violence and threats of violence. According to a psychiatric report from February 2024, Anderson has a background of trauma, drug use, and several mental health diagnoses.

According to court documents, the victim’s daughter said she suffers anxiety and insomnia following the loss of her father.

After credit for time already served, Anderson has just over four years and seven months left to serve for the killing.