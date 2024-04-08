North Vancouver school worker dies following mountain bike crash

Photo: North Shore Rescue A Talon Helicopter hovers above North Shore Rescueâ€™s Cap Gate Search and Rescue Station, April 6, 2024

A mountain biker has died following a crash on the trails near West Vancouver’s Cypress Provincial Park.

West Vancouver Fire & Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and North Shore Rescue were all called to the area just above the District of West Vancouver’s works yard Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a mountain biker hitting a tree and going into cardiac arrest.

Rescue personnel attempted to resuscitate the man and North Shore Rescue’s team doctor continued working on him right up until they transferred him to an ambulance at a helipad on the Vancouver waterfront after the rider was taken off the mountain by helicopter.

“We engaged our advanced medical group. We had a helicopter sitting … so we were crewed up and ready to go immediately,” said team leader Mike Danks. “He didn’t make it.”

Colleagues from within the North Vancouver School District, where he worked as an educational assistant, have identified the victim as Andrew Chu, 51.

District superintendent Pius Ryan sent a message to Chu’s colleagues Monday acknowledging the loss.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform you of the tragic passing of one of our NVSD colleagues, Andrew Chu. Andrew had worked as an educational assistant for several years, most recently at Windsor Secondary and Norgate Elementary School,” it read. “Andrew passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday after a terrible mountain biking accident and our hearts and deepest sympathy go out to his family and friends.”

Chu was a highly experienced and popular mountain biker, with more than 2,700 followers on Instagram where he posted videos of his rides on the North Shore and in Squamish.





Fans and friends have been leaving tributes for Chu on his Instagram page and on the social media feeds of the companies that sponsored him.

“RIP Andrew, you were the best coach and never failed to make me laugh or smile. Ride In Peace,” one comment read.

“Thank you for being such a kind and wonderful person ??” another added.

Danks said downhill mountain bike trails on the slopes of Hollyburn Mountain are among the most difficult on the North Shore.

“There’s some very, very high consequence trails there,” he said.