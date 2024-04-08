Divers back in Coquitlam after stolen vehicle found in Fraser River

Photo: CITY OF COQUITLAM. Maquabeak Park is located in Coquitlam, under the Port Mann bridge.

Divers will return to the Fraser River this week when a stolen vehicle is pulled out by a Coquitlam park.

Police were called to Maquabeak Park off United Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, when a tipster saw a Mazda go into the river — still running, with its head and tail lights on.

Mounties later determined the vehicle was stolen from a neighbouring municipality.

Two police officers tried to get inside the submerged car to see if anyone was inside; they were later taken to hospital for check ups.

Coquitlam Fire/Rescue also wasn’t able to get inside while divers with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team could not locate anybody in the river.

“We would like to thank Coquitlam Fire and Rescue as well as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team in assisting our on-going investigation,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins stated in a news release.

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward. BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is expected to take over the file.

It’s not the first time a stolen car has plunged at the boat launch at Maquabeak Park.