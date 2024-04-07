Two teenagers were killed in a head-on collision in Chetwynd overnight

Photo: File photo

Two teenagers were killed in a head-on collision in Northern B.C. overnight.

In a press release, Cpl. Marika Masters of the Chetwynd RCMP says the crash occurred just after midnight Sunday on the top of Wabi Hill on Highway 97 south.

A black 2001 Dodge 2500 and a grey 2011 Ford F350 collided head-on.

The 19-year old male driver and 15-year-old male passenger in the Dodge were killed in the crash. The 21-year-old male driver of the Ford was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway has now been reopened following the crash, but the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

The Chetwynd RCMP is asking anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash, to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 and quote file# 2024-585.

