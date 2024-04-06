Coquitlam RCMP seek information after finding a stolen vehicle submerged in the Fraser River

Photo: File photo

RCMP are left with some questions after finding a stolen vehicle fully submerged in the Fraser River on Saturday, with the head and taillights still on.

Media Relations Officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said Coquitlam officers responded to Maquabeak Park shortly after 12:15 a.m., after a running vehicle was observed entering into the Fraser River.

Police found the vehicle fully submerged near the boat launch upon arrival.

"As it was unknown if anyone was inside the vehicle, two Coquitlam RCMP officers entered the water but were unable to access the vehicle. Both officers were subsequently transported to hospital as a precautionary measure," Hodgins said in the press release.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue attended scene with their boat, but were also unable to reach the vehicle or determine if it was occupied.

When the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team attended the scene, divers did not observe any persons in the vehicle.

Officers will be conducting a thorough search once the vehicle is removed from the water in the next few days.

"We would like to thank Coquitlam Fire and Rescue as well as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team in assisting our on-going investigation," Hodgins added.

"We can confirm that the vehicle was recently reported stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction. We are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact our investigators."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-8540.