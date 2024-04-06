Richmond restaurant closed due to 'sewage contamination'

Photo: Valerie Leung Mr. Fu's Chinese Restaurant has been closed by the Vancouver Health Authority.

A Richmond restaurant was closed down this week due to “sewage contamination,” according to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

Mr. Fu's Chinese Restaurant, located at the Richmond Public Market, was shut on Tuesday, April 2 and there is no indication from VCH when it will re-open.

A notice at the restaurant ordering the closure includes several actions the restaurant must take before re-opening including discarding "all contaminated food affected by the sewage leak."

The health authority is also ordering them to "deep clean and sanitize" the entire restaurant. All equipment and utensils that can't be sanitized need to be discarded, the notice explains.

Mr. Fu’s opened in the fall, specializing in cuisine from Fuzhou, the capital of southeastern China’s Fujian province.

In the meantime, Spice World on Alexandra Road has still not re-opened, according to a notice from VCH, after being closed on Feb. 13 for not having a valid health licence.

The owner was operating Spice World without a permit and had not been approved per the Food Premises Regulation, according to a VCH closure order displayed at the entrance in February.

- with files from Daisy Xiong, Vikki Hui