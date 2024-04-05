Trail RCMP catch group of youths playing 'knock knock, it's Jesus' prank

Photo: File photo

Police in the Kootenays responded to some "Holy mischief" this past Easter weekend, being called out to a Trail community late Monday night.

According to RCMP, district officers were dispatched to a mischief report on Rockland Avenue at 10:57 p.m.

"A complainant had reported that youths were knocking on doors and announcing that they were Jesus and there to save them. Despite making it an Easter themed prank, it was not appreciated by the people in the neighbourhood," Cst. Brett Urano, Division Media Relations Officer said in a news release.

The officers located the group of youths who scattered in all directions upon arrival and caught up with one individual who was too slow in deciding on which direction to flee.

RCMP told him to relay a warning message to the rest of the group to cease the prank, or they may be spending the night in the King’s Accommodations.