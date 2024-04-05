BC Prosecution Service drops manslaughter charges against two Prince George RCMP officers

Photo: Citizen file photo. Dale Culver died in police custody in Prince George on July 18, 2017.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has dropped charges against two Prince George RCMP officers accused of manslaughter in the July 18, 2017 death of Dale Culver in Prince George.

The BCPS announced Friday there is no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction regarding the charges previously approved on Feb. 1, 2023 against Cst. Paul Ste-Marie and Cst. Jean Francois Monette of the Prince George RCMP.

The incident involving the 35-year-old Culver occurred after police received a report about a man casing vehicles and found a suspect who tried to flee on a bicycle.

There was allegedly a struggle when police tried to take the man into custody, other officers were called, and pepper spray was used. Officers noticed the man appeared to have trouble breathing and called for medical assistance. He collapsed immediately after being taken out of the police vehicle and died soon after, police say.

Three other officers -- Cst. Arthur Dalman, Cst. Clarence (Alex) Alexander MacDonald, and Sgt. Bayani (Jon) Eusebio Cruz -- were charged with attempting to obstruct justice in relation to the incident, BCPS said.

Culver's death sparked an investigation by B.C.'s civilian based police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office. In March 2020, IIO chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald forwarded a report to the BCPS in which he recommended that charges be laid.

An ad hoc Crown Counsel which conducted the charge assessment determined at that time that the exceptional charge assessment standard of reasonable prospect of conviction was satisfied based on the available evidence, including an autopsy report by a pathologist.

However, during preparation for the preliminary inquiry, the ad hoc Crown Council was unable to resolve questions about the evidence of cause of death with the pathologist.

The independent opinion of another pathologist was obtained, who found the cause of death was acute and chronic adverse effects of methamphetamine following a struggle, which led to sudden cardiac (arrhythmic) death.

The Crown also considered whether there was reasonable prospect of conviction of Ste-Marie or Monette for any lesser offences. But based on the evidence available, the BCPS was unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the two officers had committed a criminal offence during the arrest of Culver.

That led to a stay of proceedings issued by the Crown.

with files from Mark Nielsen