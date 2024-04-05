Two killed in head-on collision near Creston Thursday, alcohol believed to be involved

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Creston Thursday afternoon, and alcohol impairment is believed to have played a role.

In a press release Friday, police said three people were involved in the head-on collision that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 3 near Kitchener, B.C., 15 minutes east of Creston.

Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander, says the eastbound vehicle crossed the centre lane and collided with the westbound vehicle. The eastbound vehicle went over an embankment and came to a stop near the Goat River.

Both drivers of the vehicles, a 33-year old woman and 65-year old man, were killed in the crash. They were both from the Creston area. The lone passenger of the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition, but survived.

Buliziuk said while the cause of the crash remains under investigation, “it is believed that alcohol impairment may have been a factor.”

But as both drivers were killed, Buliziuk says no criminal investigation will take place.

“This incident is a truly tragic loss of life. Many civilians witnessed the event or were part of the rescue efforts as well. Should you have been involved and are feeling the effects of trauma related to this incident, please reach out to your available supports,” Buliziuk said.

“No matter the experience level of an emergency responder, rescue efforts in circumstances such as this pose serious psychological challenges. The care of our emergency services personnel will remain a top priority. The Creston RCMP send our condolences to the families and friends of those involved.”

Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Creston RCMP at (250) 428-9313.