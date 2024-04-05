Manslaughter charge laid a year after Grand Forks shooting

Photo: Melanie Mcqueen Joshua Lockwood in a photo, with a new puppy, shortly before his death.

Charges have been approved in relation to the shooting death of a Grand Forks man last year.

Sean Tiessen, 44, has been charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Joshua Lockwood, 33, on April 16, 2023.

Police were called to a rural Grand Forks home on Granby Road at 2 a.m. for the shooting, and despite life saving efforts by paramedics, Lockwood died at the scene.

Tiessen was arrested immediately but released pending the investigation.

“The RCMP thanks the community for their patience, while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, on Friday.

In the days after the shooting, Lockwood’s stepmother Melanie Mcqueen said her grief was “profound.”

"He phoned me almost every day. 'Hey, hey how are you Mama Mel?' God, I loved that boy with all my heart. That man took away a shining star in our life,” Mcqueen said last year.

Tiessen and Lockwood were known to one another, said police.

Tiessen was arrested March 28 and later released on conditions pending an upcoming court appearance.