B.C. Amber Alert ends for four-month-old baby boy

A B.C.-wide Amber Alert for a four-month-old boy has ended after he was found safe.

Langley RCMP announced Friday that the infant had been located.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday police were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that the mother and boy were found.

"Police attended and confirmed both were there and in good health," says Cpl. Zynal Sharoom.

The alert was sent across British Columbia on April 4 at 8:30 p.m. after an alleged parental abduction.

Police had reason to believe the mother was travelling on foot with the infant and made the alert after "imminent concern for the well-being" of the child.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove identifying details of the missing baby now that the Amber Alert has concluded.