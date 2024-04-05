Amber Alert: Search continues for missing 3 month old boy

An alleged abduction of a three-month-old boy is being investigated by the serious crime unit.

On April 4 at 8 p.m., an amber alert was issued across British Columbia for three-month-old Tyler Durocher.

Langley RCMP said the suspect is Brianne Darlene Ford, the boy’s mother.

The last known location of the pair was near 72 Avenue and 208 Street in Langley. Police believe the mother fled on foot with the child without permission.

RCMP’s Air 1 and Search and Rescue searched overnight on Thursday for the mother and boy.

On Friday afternoon, Langley RCMP says the search continues for the pair.

"The Langley Serious Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation is actively liaising with all partner agencies during this search,” says Cpl. Zynal Sharoom.

New details about the mother’s appearance has been released by police, stating Ford has only one side of her head shaved and that she has purple highlights, not pink.

"The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket but investigators are unable to confirm she was wearing that at the time of the abduction,” says Sharoom.

Durocher is one-foot-10 and about six kilograms with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

Investigators are canvassing the area on foot on Friday and are following up on multiple tips.

Sharoom says police are pursuing all possible avenues of investigation to ‘bring Tyler home safely.’

Anyone who sees the pairs or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.