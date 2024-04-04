Langley RCMP issue Amber Alert for three-month-old baby

Photo: BC RCMP

An Amber Alert has been issued across the province for a three-month-old boy.

Langley RCMP issued an Amber Alert at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to the alert, the abducted child is Tyler Durocher, one-foot-10 and about six kilograms with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

His last known location was 72 Avenue and 208 Street in Langley.

The suspect is the infant's mother, Brianne Darlene Ford.

She's described as five-foot-two with brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights. She's believed to be wearing all black clothes and has a nose ring.

Anyone who sees the infant or Ford should not approach but call 911.