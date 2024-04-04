Truck driver handed 9-year sentence for trying to smuggle cocaine across Pacific Highway border

Photo: CBSA Cocaine seized from a commercial tractor-trailer at the Pacific Highway border crossing in March 2021.

Almost three years after a New Brunswick truck driver attempted to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine across the Pacific Highway Commercial Border crossing into Surrey, he was handed a nine-year prison sentence.

On March 18, 2021, 56-year-old Gerry Crawley drove a commercial tractor-trailer to the Pacific Highway border crossing and attempted to cross into Canada. He disclosed he was carrying personal care products from California, but border guards soon found he had more on board.

“During the examination, border services officers found 64 individually wrapped bricks of suspected cocaine hidden within the vehicle,” the Canada Border Services Agency said in a press release. “In total, 71.5 kilograms of cocaine was seized with an estimated value of over $3.5 million.”

Crawley was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and importing/exporting a controlled substance. Following a trial last May, he was convicted on both counts this past December.

He was sentenced to nine years in jail in February.

“The successful conclusion of this proactive enforcement action by the CBSA and the RCMP Federal Policing Program is yet another example of our shared commitment to protecting Canadians from the serious threats posed by international criminal elements,” said Supt. Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of the Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing - Border Integrity Program.

“The 9-year prison sentence should also serve as a clear message to anyone involved in the distribution of illicit drugs, that our dedicated officers will relentlessly pursue them until they are brought to justice in the court of law.”

Over the first 10 months of last year, the CBSA’s Pacific Region made 6,389 illegal narcotic seizures, including 7,900 kg of methamphetamine and 239 kg of cocaine.