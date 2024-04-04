Midway RCMP investigating stolen ATM from Rock Creek Petro-Can

Photo: Contributed

The Petro-Canada in Rock Creek had its ATM stolen on Easter Sunday.

Gas station manager Dharma told Castanet they were broken into Sunday morning when no one was around.

"Three guys broke the front door and ripped off the ATM. They were wearing masks and gloves," the manager said.

The thieves made off with a bong display, some lighters and a Red Bull cooler in addition to the ATM. The suspects are believed to have been driving a black truck. Dharma says the RCMP is reviewing security footage.

"We are continuing our investigation," said Midway RCMP Cpl. Bill Hughes.

Some long time Beaverdell and Carmi residents say they are concerned about reports of a black truck travelling on Highway 33 between Big White and Rock Creek.

A woman who has lived in Carmi for 25 years contacted Castanet to share concerns about online posts indicating a Grand Forks woman was followed by an aggressive driver in a black truck.

Castanet followed up on the post, but the incident was not reported to police.

"Midway RCMP have not received any complaints regarding this, other than the social media, but nobody has called us to make any report or complaint," said Cpl. Hughes.