Porsche, Audi clocked going more than 100 km/h over speed limit near Chilliwack

Photo: BC Highway Patrol A Porsch and Audi were impounded after they were clocked going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 1 near Chilliwack.

It was a pricey Easter weekend for two drivers near Chilliwack.

BC Highway Patrol impounded a blue Audi and a black Porsche, after the vehicles were clocked doing over double the speed limit on Highway 1 near Popkum Road at about 3:00 p.m. on March 30.

The cars were doing over 200 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone. Both drivers were issued violation tickets for excessive speed and both vehicles were impounded for seven days. The Porsche was a rental car.

BC Highway Patrol-Chilliwack also served an impaired driver with a three-day immediate roadside suspension, caught someone behind the wheel while prohibited and issued more than 90 violation tickets for a variety of traffic offences over the long weekend.

“Our BC South Coast Highway Patrol officers worked hard to keep drivers safe this past weekend and they may have prevented some traffic fatalities by taking these four high-risk drivers off the road, said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol media relations officer.