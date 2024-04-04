Teen arrested after stabbing, robbery at Port Alberni liquor store

Photo: Times Colonist Port Alberni RCMP responded to the incident about 10 p.m. on March 30.

A 16-year-old was arrested in Port Alberni after RCMP were called to a liquor store and discovered a stabbing had occurred.

Police responded to the incident about 10 p.m. on March 30. They said surveillance video showed a male “brutally attacking the unsuspecting victim” before stealing liquor and fleeing.

They found the suspect several hours later on the south side of town.

He was held in custody after a bail hearing and is set to appear in court this month. He faces charges for attempted murder and robbery.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The Port Alberni RCMP wish her a speedy and full recovery,” police said in a statement.

Police said the robbery and assault were hard to see on the video, but investigators worked through the night and and into the following day to compile a full report to Crown counsel about the incident.