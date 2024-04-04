One person seriously injured after downtown Vancouver shooting

Photo: Alanna Kelly Vancouver police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the downtown core.

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Vancouver 's downtown core on Wednesday night.

Vancouver Police officers responded to Homer and West Pender streets just before 8 p.m. and found a person with serious injuries.

"The victim was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment,” says Sgt. Steve Addison.

The shooting is under investigation and police are expected to remain in the area for several hours.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Vancouver Police at 604-717-3321.

Police did not provide any further details about the victim.

This shooting comes on the heels of a daytime shooting also in the downtown core on March 30.