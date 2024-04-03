North Vancouver RCMP seek dog owner after Australian shepherd attacks jogger

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP North Vancouver RCMP are seeking this woman after, they allege, one of her Australian shepherds bit a North Vancouver jogger on March 27, 2024, causing him serious injuries.

North Vancouver RCMP say a man received series injuries after being attacked by a dog while on a run and investigators are now hoping the public can help them find the owner of the canine responsible.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Copping Street in North Vancouver’s Harbourside neighbourhood just 7 p.m. on March 26.

Police say the man was running when the dog, which was being walked on-leash by a woman, lunged at him and bit him. The man was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman, who had a second leashed dog with her at the time, was initially confronted by the victim but she refused to provide her contact details. Instead, she simply walked away north on Bewicke Avenue near the train tracks.

North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak issued a release on Wednesday, including a description of the dogs and the woman walking them.

The dogs appear to be Australian shepherds, both identical looking with brown, white and black fur. The woman is described as being approximately 50 to 60 years old and standing about five foot eight. She was wearing a purple puffy jacket, black pants and black shoes at the time.

North Vancouver RCMP are working with City of North Vancouver’s bylaw staff to help track down the owner.

“We’re asking the dog owner, or anyone with information on the identity of the dog owner, to come forward and call us at 604- 985-1311 and quote file 24-5808,” Sahak said in a release.

Dog owners are reminded of their responsibilities to report any dog bite incidents to animal control and to exchange information with the person whom the dog has bitten, the release states.