Sewage leak that dumped 1M litres of sewage per day into Kootenay River now fixed

Photo: Google Maps The location of the sewage leak in the Kootenay River.

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

The sewage leak in the Kootenay River near Nelson has been stopped Wednesday afternoon.

In a brief statement, Ministry of Environment spokesperson David Karn said divers spent Tuesday and Wednesday surveying a three-kilometre section of the sewage pipe to find the leak.

Wednesday afternoon, the leak was found and the divers were able to repair it.

The sewage leak, located downstream of Nelson, was first discovered on March 27. The Ministry estimated it was leaking one million litres of sewage per day.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Nelson for more information about the expected impacts the leak may have on the area.

ORIGINAL: 4 p.m.

A leaking municipal wastewater pipe has dumped millions of litres of sewage into the Kootenay River south of Nelson.

In an incident report, B.C.'s Ministry of Environment says the leak was first noticed on March 27, downstream of Nelson. The ministry estimates it's releasing one million litres of sewage per day into the river.

In the ministry's most recent update, posted Monday, it says a dive team was en route from Vancouver, and they were expected to arrive by Tuesday to stop the leak. It's not clear if the leak has now been stopped.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Environment for an update on the situation.

The Ministry says the leaking sewage is macerated, which “significantly” reduces the presence of solid waste.

“The wastewater pipeline is located at a depth of up to 100 feet in the Kootenay River. The flow of the Kootenay River is much greater than the rate of the sewage leak. This is expected to reduce potential impact to wildlife in the Kootenay River,” the Ministry says.

“Health authorities expect the potential impact to human health to be low. Private and public water extraction points from the Kootenay River are a significant distance from the point of release.”

On Monday, the Ministry said they're working with the City of Nelson to sort out “spill response activities” and undertake further water sampling.

The size of this current sewage leak appears to be be significant compared to previous leaks. According to reporting by The Nelson Star, a total of 3,000,000 litres of sewage accidentally leaked into the Kootenay River over 15 separate occasions, between 2017 and 2020.

According to the Ministry's estimates, the latest leak involves at least double that volume.