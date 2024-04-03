Buried drugs and cash found by witness in Prince George

Photo: RCMP These are the drugs and cash found in black cases buried along a trail in Prince George.

Prince George RCMP got a report on April 1 just before 1 p.m. from a witness who reported finding black cases buried along a trail near the 6800-block of Fairmont Crescent.

When police officers searched the area further they found a total of three cases buried in various locations. Investigators opened the cases and found approximately $5,000 in cash and more than 400 grams of illicit drugs inside, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP, said.

Police officers seized the cases for further investigation.

The police would like to thank the witness who made the discovery.

Prince George RCMP is reminding the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood by calling the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.