Chinese Communist Party-linked media targeted B.C. MP, inquiry hears

Photo: Screenshot. Former Richmond East MP Kenny Chiu testified April 3 at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

Chinese-language news outlets operating in B.C. during the 2021 federal election had “close ties” to the Chinese Communist Party while spreading disinformation against former member of Parliament Kenny Chiu, according to intelligence reports tabled at the foreign interference inquiry.

According to Rapid Response Mechanism Canada (RRM Canada), the Canadian government entity responsible for monitoring digital foreign state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, the news sites — in addition to WeChat accounts — that “maintain close ties” with the CCP were spreading a narrative that Chiu was “anti-China” ahead of the October 2021 federal election.

No smoking gun but 'strong indicators'

The RRM Canada report states there was the “possibility” of a People’s Republic of China (PRC)-coordinated “influence campaign” against Chiu and the Conservative Party of Canada, whose 2021 platform was more critical of the PRC human rights violations than other parties.

The report stated there was no “clear evidence” but rather, “we have observed strong indicators of a coordinated campaign as well as links between the campaign and the PRC.”

The report stated the news outlets were members of China News Service (CNS) and “may be under direct control of the United Front Work Department, China’s main department for gathering intelligence and influencing diaspora communities overseas.”

RRM Canada, a division of Global Affairs Canada, noted the “primary source of amplification of the narrative” came from WeChat, a popular social media chat forum widely considered to be under control of the Chinese government for censorship, surveillance and propaganda purposes.

Inquiry counsel also tabled a report from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) that made similar findings, including Ontario-based news outlets targeting Chiu that also have United Front links and operated under pseudonyms.

Chiu, who has long argued interference by the PRC against him, said he was not aware of the RRM and SITE reports until testifying Wednesday at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions.

The reports align with a 2023 report from the Globe and Mail that unnamed intelligence reports indicated China’s consul general Tong Xiaoling specifically supported Liberal Party of Canada candidate Parm Bains, who ultimately won the seat over incumbent Chiu. The consul general has denied such allegations and, more broadly, denied interfering in Canadian elections.

Chiu expressed disappointment that, in his view, nothing was done about the alleged state-backed propaganda campaign.

“I thought I would be protected by my country. I was deeply troubled and disappointed I was exposed and the government — it’s almost as if I was drowning and they are watching and — the best they could do, by the way, is let me know I was drowning. I don’t need their notification; I need their help. That’s the overall disappointment mixed with anger that I have.”

Chiu has asserted he was framed as “anti-China" by CCP-linked entities after tabling a bill to establish a national registry for foreign agents, in order to regulate lobbying on behalf of people and groups who serve foreign interests. In 2021, the Conservative Party of Canada took a hard line on the Chinese government.

At the inquiry, Chiu clarified he is not "anti-China" but merely opposed to the CCP.

The inquiry showed Chiu WeChat messages that asserted, for example, the Conservative party was “a garbage political party that discriminates against Chinese” while adding that “China is the motherland of the Chinese.”

Chiu said CCP propaganda frames the PRC, and by extension the CCP, as “the only legitimate representative of the welfare of ethnic Chinese” around the world, hence criticism of the CCP was framed as "anti-China," arousing negative sentiment among parts of the Chinese diaspora.

Also testifying Wednesday was Chiu's then leader, Erin O'Toole, who claimed CCP-led misinformation campaigns may have cost the party nine seats. (Chiu lost popular support in his riding despite the Conservatives gaining support nationwide.)

Counsel for the Attorney General of Canada cross-examined Chiu, asking him if his campaign had attempted to counter the WeChat narratives.

“I believe you are searching a rational discussion in the heat of a very emotionally charged disinformation campaign; that would be nearly impossible,” Chiu told counsel.

Chiu also noted the House of Commons prohibits members and staff from being on WeChat for cybersecurity concerns.

“We made a conscious decision not to engage on WeChat,” said Chiu.

Chiu had previously explained he and fellow Conservative MP Alice Wong had tried to assuage concerns from a seniors group that Chiu was against Chinese people, in person. However the seniors still decided to attend Liberal events.

The Attorney General's office questioned if Chiu reported the misinformation to his party; Chiu said he did but was unsure if the party reported its observations to RRM canada and SITE.

MP Jenny Kwan testifies on her human rights activity

Following Chiu’s testimony, Jenny Kwan, NDP MP for Vancouver-East, provided her account of alleged foreign interference.

Kwan largely shared her views on the 2021 campaign in the riding where she observed groups that once supported her begin to shun her.

Kwan, a longtime politician who was nevertheless elected with a personal record 56 per cent of the vote, said she believes she lost support after protesting the Chinese government’s national security law in Hong Kong.

This culminated in fewer interactions with and invitations from what she called the “big 5” groups in Chinatown: The Chinese Benevolent Association, Chinese Freemasons, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association and SUCCESS.

“Over time, as I became more and more vocal on issues that profile China’s human rights violations, as an example, especially for sure with the Hong Kong national security law situation, I sensed a shift in attitude from these organizations toward me,” said Kwan.