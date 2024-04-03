'Ludicrous': Motorcyclist speeds at 234 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge

A motorcyclist filmed himself driving 234 kilometres per hour on a busy Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver.

The video, posted on social media, shows the driver speeding while weaving in and out of traffic.

The speed limit on the Lions Gate Bridge is 60 km/h, meaning the driver was going nearly four times the speed limit.

Ron Cronk, executive director of the Vancouver Island Safety Council, was shocked when he saw the video.

"Absolute foolishness,” he says. “It made me angry, it made me disappointed. It is absolute ludicrous."

Cronk, who has worked as a motorcycle instructor, says the driver not only put his life in danger but also other people on the bridge.

“The actions of the rider didn't kill himself, which certainly could have been an option in that situation,” he says. “It could cause the innocent drivers to become alert, manipulate the car into the side rail into other cars, or if there was a lane change."

He says stunts like this misrepresent other motorcyclists.

"It was a really poor reflection on other motorcycle riders and the riding community. It gives us all a very bad name,” says Cronk.

Vancouver police tells Glacier Media they don’t believe anyone called the police on the driver, but is checking with the traffic unit. Requests to West Vancouver Police Department were not returned by the time of publication.

On Vancouver Island, a speeding motorcyclist who was travelling up to 300 km/h was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

When it comes to catching this individual, Cronk says it won’t be too tough.

"I think that this video was put out for the public and people who know this person are going to hear about these actions because he certainly is a bit of a trophy or something as proof that they went over the bridge at that kind of speed,” says Cronk. "So somebody knows something.”

He hopes anyone who knows this individual or who has information about them will contact the police or CrimeStoppers.