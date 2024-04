Photo: Avalanche Canada

A solo skier has been found dead days after an avalanche in eastern British Columbia.

Avalanche Canada says the snow slide happened Friday on Cathedral Mountain in Yoho National Park.

The skier was reported missing late Monday.

An Avalanche Canada report says rescuers were able to see a ski from the air.

Once they landed, they found the person partially buried and a boot on the surface of the snow.

A transceiver was found switched off in the victim’s backpack.