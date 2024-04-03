13-year-old on joy ride writes off Lamborghini Huracan

Photo: West Vancouver Police Department A wrecked Lamborghini Huracan rests in the ditch along the Trans Canada Highway in West Vancouver, March 25, 2024.

A 13-year-old who took their family Lamborghini Huracan for a joy ride crashed it on the Upper Levels Highway, writing off the Italian supercar, West Vancouver police say.

The incident happened on March 25, according to a release from the West Vancouver Police Department. Around 11 p.m., officers came upon a single-vehicle crash on the highway. The Lamborghini was a wreck in the ditch and no one was inside.

“Officers began an exhaustive search to ensure the wellbeing of the driver and any passengers,” said Sgt. Chris Bigland, West Vancouver police spokesperson. “With the co-operation of the vehicle owner, we were able to promptly locate and interview occupants of the car who were uninjured.”

What they found was a scene reminiscent of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, except the driver, they learned, was a 13-year-old.

“The youth and a friend decided to take the car for a drive but were unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions. While significant property damage has been done, we are grateful that no one was hurt in the collision,” said Bigland. “The driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, and driving with no driver’s licence.”

Because the person charged is a youth, their name is not being released.

On Autotrader.ca, used Lamborghini Huracans list for between $250,000 and $500,000, depending on the car's age.