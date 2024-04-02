Man dies two weeks after being hit by van while riding electric scooter

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The VPD are investigating the death of an electric kick scooter rider who was struck by a van on March 7, 2024.

Police are investigating a collision between a van and a electric kick scooter that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man.

The man was on his scooter west on Union Street near Main Street nearly a month ago, on Thursday, March 7.

At the intersection with Main he collided with a van in the easternmost lane.

"The victim was rushed to hospital, but two weeks after the collision, he succumbed to his injuries and died," states the VPD in a press release.

Police are now asking the public for witness accounts and dash-cam video.

“Investigators now need to speak with the driver of the van, and anyone who saw the collision, or has dash-cam footage from the area where the collision occurred,” state police.

While the driver of the van left the scene before police arrived, the van, an older "box-style Dodge van," has been located, states the VPD.