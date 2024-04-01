'No carbon tax' protest to cause traffic disruptions on B.C. highways

Photo: Google Maps. A planned protest will cause traffic disruption at the Trans Canada Highway Flood-Hope exit 168

A planned protest could cause disruptions on three major highway routes in B.C.

Emil Anderson Maintenance, the highway contractor for the Fraser Valley, warned the public of potential traffic disruption taking place on April 1 starting at 9 a.m.

The protest will likely cause disruptions in Hope for Highway 1, 3 and 5.

“The information we have about this event is thin and vague,” says a spokesperson for Emil Anderson Maintenance.

Social media posts state the protest is a ‘B.C. provincial convoy' calling for no carbon tax.

It’s not clear at this time how long the planned protest will last.

The protests are starting in Kelowna, Kamloops, Langley and Merritt. All of the groups are planning to travel to the Trans Canada Highway and Flood Hope Road exit also known as exit 168 in Hope.

“It is unclear where exactly potential impacts on traffic will materialize and how long the disruptions will last,” says a spokesperson.

The planned protest falls on the Monday after a long weekend in British Columbia.

“We wish to ensure you have ample notice regarding this possible incident, to minimize associated inconvenience and facilitate smoother travel preparations,” says a spokesperson.

Emil Anderson Maintenance trusts the public gathering will be carried out peacefully.

“As we receive additional information, we will aim to keep you updated on the situation as promptly as possible,” says a spokesperson.

People should prepare an alternative route or allow for additional time.

RCMP is also aware of the protest.

“The safety and interest of our community and its residents are our utmost priority,” says a spokesperson.

B.C.’s carbon tax goes up April 1 to $80 per tonne of CO2, as does the federal carbon tax, which applies in those provinces that didn’t already have a provincial carbon pricing scheme in place. But Canadians in other provinces get more back in rebates than British Columbians do, said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.



