Man fatally stabbed in Victoria, second person injured, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press - file photo Police in Victoria are investigating after one person was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured Sunday morning.

Police in Victoria are investigating after one person was killed in an alleged stabbing and a second was seriously injured.

They say officers were called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning and found the body of a man.

Police say a second victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the Victoria Police Department does not provide details on the gender of the second victim.

The statement says one person was taken into custody and there is no further risk to the public.

It says the case is being investigated by the Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit and further details cannot be shared at this time.