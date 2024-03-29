Three youths arrested in stabbing death of teenager in Prince George

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties in Prince George say three youths were arrested after a 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in the city.

Prince George RCMP say officers were called to a reported stabbing in the early morning hours on Thursday, where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital but didn't survive.

Investigators say they arrested three youth suspects but gave no information about their age or gender.

Prince George Mounties say they believe it was an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the police.