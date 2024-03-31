Rates of colon cancer steady in BC despite rise in younger adults across Canada

Photo: BC Cancer BC Cancer recommends colon screening at age 50 for people at average risk Social media users might have noticed an increase in “storytimes” about being diagnosed with colon cancer from increasingly young people.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it's a trend across the country and research shows rising colorectal cancer rates in young people. Despite this, colon cancer cases in young British Columbians remain fairly steady. No data was available specifically for Vernon colon cancer cases, but Interior Health rates remain steady as well.

The reasons for rising rates in young people are unclear and the society says more research is needed to slow the trend. Canadian Cancer also says colorectal cancer incidence rates decreased by an average 3.5 per cent per year from 2014 to 2019, likely due to successful screening programs.

In BC, those at average risk are recommended to begin screening at age 50, while those experiencing symptoms should speak to their family doctor. According to BC Cancer, a primary care physician is required to be screened

Provincial Health Services Authority says those without a family doctor can visit a walk-in clinic, a nurse practitioner or a virtual primary care provider. With no walk-in clinics left in Vernon, residents would need to visit the Urgent Primary Care Centre, or try to get virtual help.

PHSA advises people without a family doctor “to call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 and speak with a Health Service Navigator about how to find a primary care provider accepting new patients, access walk-in clinics, or find a nurse practitioner in your community.”

The health authority says regardless of age people experiencing blood in stool (bright red, very dark, black or tarry looking), abdominal pain (frequent gas pains, bloating, fullness or cramps), change in bowel habits or unexplained weight loss should speak to a healthcare provider: