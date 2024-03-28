Case of missing Surrey woman turns to murder investigation

Photo: IHIT. Navdeep Kaur was last seen on Feb. 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800-block of 123 Street, in Surrey. She is described as 28 years old, South Asian, five feet and five inches tall , 125 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes.

Homicide investigators in Surrey say they believe 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur, who was last seen Feb. 22 and subsequently reported missing, “may be a victim of foul play.”

Surrey RCMP says it has turned over its missing person investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“Evidence was collected that has led investigators to believe that Ms. Kaur may be a victim of foul play,” stated Cpl. Esther Tupper via a media release that stated IHIT would not be made available for further comment.

Tupper did not indicate what type of evidence police uncovered nor did Tupper say if Kaur’s body has been located.

Tupper said IHIT “will be working closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.”

Tupper provided a description of Kaur and asked the public to contact IHIT if it has information.

“Kaur was last seen on Feb. 22, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800-block of 123 Street, in Surrey. She is described as 28 years old, South Asian, 5'5'', 125 lbs, with long black hair, and brown eyes," stated Tupper.

IHIT is comprised of investigators from police detachments across the Lower Mainland.