Delays, lane closures as crews complete final touches on Kicking Horse Canyon project

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Lane closures and delays can be expected throughout the spring as the final touches are made to Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said final work on the Kicking Horse Canyon Project will begin on April 2. The project will see the two-lane stretch of highway east of Golden converted to four-lanes.

Highway 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the canyon for the duration of the remaining work to allow crews to safely complete paving, line painting, wildlife fencing and landscaping.

The ministry said motorists may experience two-minute stoppages until the project is completed later in the spring.

Full closures up to two hours are scheduled for April 3, April 15, April 29, May 13 and in the early morning on June 10, June 11, June 24 and June 25. The province noted these closures are subject to change.

While the highway will have a speed limit of 100 km/h when completed, it will be reduced to 50 km/h until work is finished.

A full calendar of closures is available online.