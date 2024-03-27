Cloverdale rodeo fair to feature over 40 bands, 30 rides and more

Photo: Photo: cloverdalerodeo/Instagram. The 2024 Cloverdale Rodeo will include performances from 54-40 and the Chris Buck Band at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, B.C.

B.C. residents can see dozens of bands at the Cloverdale Rodeo in May.

The annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair takes place from May 17 to 20 and will feature performances from over 30 bands over five stages, including popular Canadian groups 54-40 and the Chris Buck Band.

Both big acts are slated to perform on Sunday, May 19. 54-40 will perform an all-ages show at 8:30 p.m. on the Lordco Outdoor Stage; the Chris Buck Band will perform a 19+ show at 10:30 p.m. at the Longhorn Saloon.

54-40 tickets are on sale now with early bird prices starting at $10 for adults (until April 16), with free admission for kids 12 and under. It is also free for general admission attendees.

Tickets for the Chris Buck Band show are $20 when purchased online and are $25 at the door (a gate admission ticket is also required). Space will be limited and fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

Artist lineup at the Cloverdale Rodeo

Other artists performing at the rodeo fair include DJ Jack Daniels, the Dave Hartney Band, Tumblin' Dice, Apaloosa, Eagle Eyes, Dawson Gray, Whiskey Blind, Dakota Pearl, Antonio Larosa, Melissa Endean, and many others.

The complete musical lineup will be released once all the artists have been confirmed. While the full schedule and lineup will be released in early May, fans are encouraged to get their tickets early to avoid missing out.

“We're absolutely thrilled about this year's lineup of talented performers,” said Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair president Kathy Sheppard.

“Sunday night’s performances by Canadian music legends 54-40 and B.C.’s fastest rising country star, Chris Buck Band, will go down in history as one of the most exceptional evenings of music in the Country Fair’s history.”

What else to expect at the Cloverdale Rodeo

The Cloverdale Rodeo will host "96 of the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls" in an Invitational Rodeo Format in five performances, including everything from ladies' barrel racing to bull riding to bareback riding to a rodeo clown act and everything in between.

Twenty-four contestants compete in each of the rodeo events.

Attendees can also explore an Indigenous village, snack from over 40 food trucks, try over 30 carnival rides, and check out other family-friendly events.

There will also be a barbecue chicken dinner and dance on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Shannon Hall with music by Lawless. Tickets cost $60.

2024 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

When: Friday, May 17 to Monday, May 20

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds - 6060 176th St., Surrey

Cost: Tickets start at $10. Get tickets online. *Ride All Day Passes, Rodeo Tickets and Longhorn Saloon Admission must be purchased separately or as part of a Day Bundle.*