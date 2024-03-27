Canada's largest tulip festival to showcase over 35 acres of beautiful blooms

Photo: Photo: Lakeland Flowers/Abbotsford Tulip Festival. The Abbotsford Tulip is the largest in Canada and offers over 100 varieties of the vibrant spring flowers near Metro Vancouver, B.C.

The Lakeland Flowers Abbotsford Tulip Festival returns with row after row of beautiful blooms.

Part of the Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival, the tulip festival's tentative opening date is April 15 but it could be sooner, depending on conditions.

Attendees can stroll through 35 acres of tulips and fields of flowers, featuring over 100 varieties of vibrant tulips. There are also walking trails and places to snap breathtaking photographs on raised viewing platforms. There will be fun items like baby grand pianos, giant shoes and swings.

The stunning coastal mountains will frame snaps taken "during gorgeous sunrises and sunsets" and at peak Instagrammable "golden hour."

The festival will showcase tulips and assorted field flowers in April and May. It will feature over 30 acres of peonies, lupins, Siberian wallflowers, and lavender in May and June.

The Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival is Canada's largest flower festival. It lasts six months and will wrap up with the sunflower festival, which runs from July through September.

Tickets for the annual event go on sale a week before the opening date, so guests should check the festival's social channels for updates.

The Abbotsford festival is one of three tulip festivals in the Fraser Valley, including one in Harrison and one in Chilliwack. It is the closest to Metro Vancouver, right off No. 4 Road.

Lakeland Flower Abbotsford Tulip Festival

When: The tentative opening date is April 15; it will close on May 12 (open from dawn to dusk).

Where: Lakeland Flowers - 3663 Marion Rd.

Cost: Ticket prices will range from $8 to $25. Get tickets.

Stay updated on the opening dates of the Abbotsford Tulip Festival on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.