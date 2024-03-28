Weather conditions on highways still unpredictable at Easter: ICBC

Photo: Darwin Vegher on Unsplash

As temperatures continue to warm up across the province, ICBC is asking drivers to use extra care while travelling this Easter long weekend.

"We’re reminding road trippers that weather conditions can be unpredictable at this time of year," says ICBC in a news release.

"Easter long weekend also coincides with spring break for many B.C. students this year and so drivers should use caution on the road, especially if their plans involve a getaway or visiting family and friends, as increased traffic can also pose challenges for those travelling."

According to ICBC, every Easter long weekend, on average, one person is killed and another 578 are injured across a total of 2,176 crashes throughout the province. That's 544 crashes per day.

Southern Interior injuries jump to 60 across the four-day weekend, with an average of 313 crashes every Easter long weekend.

Top tips from ICBC to keep you safe on the road this weekend include planning ahead, getting some good rest, checking your vehicle for maintenance ahead of your trip, avoiding distractions while driving, adjusting your driving to the conditions of the road, watching for motorcycles and wildlife.