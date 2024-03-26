Man says 2023 police incident left him injured; watchdog investigating

Photo: file The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO)

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office is looking into an incident last August in which a man says he was injured by Victoria police.

The man said that he was in a residence in the 1000-block of Johnson Street about 8 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, and was arguing with a friend.

He said police arrived and arrested him, and he sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury while being removed from a police vehicle to be taken to police cells.

The IIO was notified of the incident on March 6 and started an investigation. The agency said its initial investigation appears to confirm that the man’s injury meet the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.

Anyone with relevant information about the incident is asked to call the IIO witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is a civilian-led police-watchdog agency that investigates police-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm in B.C.