Man tries luring 13-year-old boy into 'performing sexual acts': Vancouver police

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. The encounter happened near the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station.

Vancouver police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to lure a teenage boy into "performing sexual acts."

The incident happened near the intersection of Duchess Street and Euclid Avenue near the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, the 13-year-old victim was approached by a man, states the VPD in a press release.

"(He) was asked where he lives and where he was going," reads the release. "The boy walked away, but the suspect continued to follow him, this time asking the teen to perform sexual acts on him."

The boy was able to get away. He quickly reported the incident to a family member, and they called the VPD. Const. Tania Visintin notes this allowed police to begin the investigation immediately.

“This must have been a frightening and disturbing experience for the teenager, who was just walking home when he was approached by a man who made him feel unsafe,” says Visintin in a statement.

“The teen did exactly what he was supposed to do by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult.”

Police are asking anyone who saw something to come forward.

"The suspect is described as a South Asian man, 20-30 years old with a skinny build," police say. "He is approximately 5’8”, has short dark hair and had a moustache at the time of the incident. He was carrying a blue umbrella and spoke with a South Asian accent."